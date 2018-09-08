Bulldogs bash Badgers 51-27

The Bulldogs dominated McCamey from the word “go” on Friday night in Coahoma. Racking up 472 yards of total offense with 401 of that on the ground and holding the Badgers to 289 yards respectively, Coahoma put everyone in West Texas on notice. With a stout D that once again put the clamps on the opposition in the second half and a running game that bullies opponents into submission, the Bulldogs look like the real deal.

With outstanding line play, great running out of the backfield, skill players making key plays on the outside and a defense that has yet to give up points in the second half. This Coahoma team is going to be a major problem for anyone who steps on the field with them this year. First year head coach Chris Joslin has done an amazing job with this group of kids in a short amount of time and they in turn have responded and put it together on the field in impressive fashion. With a great 2-0 start to their season and big wins over two good teams, this year's Bulldogs may not be the loudest barkers but they have plenty of bite!

