Bulldogs beat the Eagles with big second half

The Bulldogs played tough and rode a strong defensive effort in the second half along with four TDs from Zach Schneider to clinch a third straight playoff berth. The 39-22 win over Lubbock Roosevelt wasn’t easy early in the game, with each team scoreing back and forth and headed into the half tied 14-14. The win means Coahoma will play Crane, 1-3A DII champs, in bi-district. The Bulldogs running game was once again on full display as Schneider, Murillo and Hill chewed up the Eagles defense all night. Schneider's unbelievable 5 rushing touchdowns will not soon be forgotten as Coahoma moves forward into post season play. The Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them agains district champs Crane in the bi-district round, but if they can play defense and run the ball like they did this week it could easily go either way.

