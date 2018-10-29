Bulldogs beat Stanton 49-14 for first district win

Coahoma improved their district record to 1-2 last Friday night on the road at Stanton. After an early score by the Buffaloes, the Bulldogs responded and dominated the rest of the game. With a balanced attack on offense and a stellar performance on defense, Coahoma put together one of their most complete games of the season up to this point. With their win over the Buffaloes the Bulldogs improved to 3-5 on the season and have a great chance of making the playoffs if they continue to improve.

The big district win put the Bulldogs right back in the playoff race and garanteed them a playoff birth with a win over either Colorado City or Lubbock Roosevelt in the next two weeks.

Coahoma will travel to Colorado City next week with their eye on doing just that. If they can keep the balance they found against this Buffaloes this week the Bulldogs have a great opportunity to do just that.

