Bulldogs bring down Tigers 64-48

COAHOMA — Gage Clark-Burdell had a game high of 23 points to help lead the Bulldogs to a 64-48 win over Anson Tuesday night.

Within the first few seconds of the game, the Bulldogs were quick to take control of the game. After Clark-Burdell nudge the ball toward Coahoma’s side in the tip off, it eventually landed into the hands of Joe Manning who raced to the post and dumped the ball in lightning quick to claim the first 2 points of the game. Bryson Cline, Zack Schneider and Clark-Burdell all lended a hand to help the Bulldogs end the first quarter 15-7. Then the momentum switched to the Tigers who drove in 17 points in the next 8 minutes of play while keeping Coahoma to just 8. The Bulldogs had a tough time getting their offense going but managed to leave for the locker room down by one 1 point, 23-24.

However, the game dramatically turned around once more after the Bulldogs scored 24 points in the third.

Gage-Burdell was a huge part of the Coahoma turnaround. After scoring only 4 points in the first half, Clark-Burdell racked up 16 in the third quarter alone. Manning, who had 15 points for the game, added 8 to give the Bulldogs a 47-34 advantage by the end of the third. The Bulldogs continued to take that energy into the fourth adding another 17 points before the final buzzer sounded.

Next: Coahoma will face off against the Colorado City Wolves for the second time this season in a 5-3A District match up set for Friday.

ANSON 48, COAHOMA 64

Anson: 7, 17, 10, 14 -- 48

Coahoma: 15, 8 24, 17 -- 64

Anson — D. Pyle 8, J. Garcia 8, M. Hagler 12, D. Thomson 12, K. Villegas 8.

Coahoma — Brice Martin 5, Joe Manning 15, Zack Schneider 9, Gaige Hill 2, Bryson Cline 8, Kolt Redden 2, Gage Clark-Burdell 23.

Free Throws — Anson 11-18, Coahoma 8-21; Three-Point Goals — Anson 1 (Garcia); Total Fouls — Anson 16, Coahoma 22 .

Coahoma JV

ANSON , COAHOMA 31

COAHOMA — In a close fought game, the Anson Tigers were able to stop a Coahoma JV White team drive in the fourth quarter to take the match 36-31 Tuesday night.

Isaiah Martin had a game high of 17 points to lead the Bulldog team in scoring. Tony Hagins nailed the only 3-point shot of the game for both teams.

Next: The JV Red team will play in the Forsan Tournament set for Thursday through Saturday. Both JV White and Red will head to Colorado City Friday to take on the Wolves.

Anson: 8, 5, 13, 10 -- 36

Coahoma: 9, 4, 11, 7 -- 31

Anson — M. Hagler 5, G. Williams 10, C. Dollar 5, R. Pippin 15, C. Guernsey 1

Coahoma — L. Saverence 6, Kobe Cervantes 3, Isaiah Martin 17, Tony Hagins 5.

Free Throws — Anson 4-15, Coahoma 4-9; Three-Point Goals — Coahoma 1 (Hagins); Total Fouls — Anson 12, Coahoma 13.