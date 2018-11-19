Bulldogs couldn't catch Crane in a tough 28-7 bi-district loss

In a game that was much closer than the score might indicate, the Bulldogs fell in the bi-district round to Crane 28-7. Both teams came into the game riding the success of their rushing offense and both teams continued to do just that in the first round of the playoffs.

Coahoma ran the ball 37 times for 156 yards and one touchdown, while Crane rushed the ball 39 times for 218 yards and three scores. The Bulldogs put up 234 yards of total offense to Crane's 241 yards and converted 12 first downs to Crane's 17. The game was a real nail-biter until the fourth quarter when Crane really started to separate themselves from the Bulldogs on the scoreboard. Coahoma played hard and fought the whole game but they just couldn't get the points they needed in this tough defensive battle against Crane.

In the first quarter both teams defenses really played great and put their opposition in check the entire opening period. Neither team could get much going and headed into the second quarter still knotted at 0-0. In the second quarter it was a lot more of the same. Both defenses were really playing tough and minimizing the success of each others powerful run games.

With young talent coming up and a lot of great returning talent coming back in the junior class next year, thing are looking up for this very young and very talented team heading into next year. Congratulations to the Bulldogs on a great year, and to the seniors for setting the example for this young team to follow. We are all looking forward to seeing how this team will continue to develop grow moving forward.

