Bulldogs debut Friday’s game uniform

The Coahoma Bulldog varsity football team will be decked out in gold uniforms when they hit the field in Stanton Friday night against the Buffaloes as part of their efforts to raise funding for childhood cancer research facilities.

The new uniforms were debuted at a community assembly held Monday afternoon by the Coahoma High School theater department to spread the word about Gold Out, a fundraiser for childhood cancer research.

“Coahoma is going to go gold on Friday night and not just in the stands,” announced CISD Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Chris Joslin. “We are going to wear gold with our football uniforms. We have new jerseys for that one game. Also something that is pretty neat, the guy who is the father of the son this happened to shipped us 50 pairs of gold pants we are going to wear that night as well.”

