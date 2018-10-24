Bulldogs debut Friday’s game uniform

Courtesy photos CHS Bulldog varsity football player Joe Manning shows off Friday's football game unifom during the Gold Out assembly held Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The school district is going Gold this Friday at the Coahoma vs. Stanton football game to raise funds for childhood cancer research faclitiles.Courtesy photos CHS Bulldog varsity football player Joe Manning shows off Friday's football game unifom during the Gold Out assembly held Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The school district is going Gold this Friday at the Coahoma vs. Stanton football game to raise funds for childhood cancer research faclitiles.Courtesy photos Cailey Glover (left) and Dylan Thompson act out a scence from "Red Rover" a play about a child undergoing cancer treatment. On Monday, the Coahoma High School theater department held a Gold Out assembly to give information about the on going fundraiser and friendly competition between Coahoma High School and Stanton High School. Gold Out is a cancer awarness and fundraiser for childhood cancer. Money raised from Gold Out is donated directly to childhood cancer research facilities.Hope Atkins Kaylee Kernick, Briana Cosky, and Cailey Glover act out a scence from "Red Rover", a play about a child undergoing cancer treatment. On Monday, the Coahoma High School theater department held a Gold Out assembly to give information about the on going fundraiser and friendly competition between Coahoma High School and Stanton High School. Gold Out is a cancer awarness and fundraiser for childhood cancer. Money raised from Gold Out is donated directly to childhood cancer research facilities.
Wednesday, October 24, 2018
COAHOMA, TX

The Coahoma Bulldog varsity football team will be decked out in gold uniforms when they hit the field in Stanton Friday night against the Buffaloes as part of their efforts to raise funding for childhood cancer research facilities.
The new uniforms were debuted at a community assembly held Monday afternoon by the Coahoma High School theater department to spread the word about Gold Out, a fundraiser for childhood cancer research.
“Coahoma is going to go gold on Friday night and not just in the stands,” announced CISD Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Chris Joslin. “We are going to wear gold with our football uniforms. We have new jerseys for that one game. Also something that is pretty neat, the guy who is the father of the son this happened to shipped us 50 pairs of gold pants we are going to wear that night as well.”

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.

