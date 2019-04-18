Bulldogs fall to Wolves in hard fought game

The Coahoma Bulldogs couldn’t recover from falling behind early to the Colorado City Wolves on Tuesday night despite some fine defense and pitching and lost the district game 5-3.

The Wolves had their best inning in the first against Bulldog pitcher Avry Burgans getting three hits and three runs from the Coahoma High School junior. However, Burgans regrouped on the mound and settled in for a long fight against the Wolves.

He allowed only four more hits and two more runs for the rest of the game and struck out 10 batters for the night. In fact, Burgans, who stayed through seven innings on the hill, ended the match with five straight strikes outs.

The Bulldog offense started to get rolling in the second inning after an intentional walk placed Gaige Hill on base. Hill was quick to get into scoring position by stealing second and ended at third base after a Wolf error on the throw.

With two outs, Taylor Barnes walked up to the plate and blasted a hard grounder to center field on the first pitch for a single and brought Hill across home plate.

The Bulldogs had their best inning in the fourth earning two runs and getting three hits. The first run came when Barnes once again hammered a single ground ball to bring in Burgans for his second RBI of the night.

A little shaken, Wolf pitcher Joey Gutierrez accidently hit Chris Castillo with a pitch to load the bases and then Gutierrez walked Kobe Cervantes earning the Bulldogs last score of the night. However, Gutierrez then ended the inning by striking out the next batter.

Both pitchers were stingy at best, allowing hits for the rest of the game. Gutierrez was pulled in the seventh after the first strike out and Jacob Munoz ended the game for the Wolves by striking out the last two batters.

Barnes went 3-for-3 at bat with two RBIs. Brant Gartman and Burgans both went 1-for-3 with a run each. Hill and Cervantes collected an RBI each. Bryesn Kerby hit a double in the third inning.

Early in the evening, the Bulldog JV team came back after trailing early to win against Colorado City, 14-5.

COLORADO 5, COAHOMA 3

Colorado: 300 110 0 -- 5 7 3

Coahoma: 010 200 0 -- 3 7 1

W — Joey Guiterrez. L — Avry Burgans. 2B: Colorado — Bracken Hargrave; Coahoma — Brysen Kerby. SB: Colorado City — Reid Harris, Aston Brisend; Coahoma — Gaige Hill. Pitches-Strikes: Colorado — J. Gutierrez 108-76, J. Munoz 8-6; Coahoma — Burgans 108-69.