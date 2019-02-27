Bulldogs finish 7th at SHS golf invitational

A.J. Gutierrez had a solid outing on the links Monday to lead the Coahoma Bulldogs boys golf team to finish seventh in the final standings at the Sands High School Invitational.

Gutierrez shot a team best of 100 over 18 holes during Coahoma’s first competition of the season. Ky Kemper was just seven shots behind his teammate to pencil in a score of 107.

Cutter Atkins and Aaron Turnbough also played well for the Bulldogs. Atkins and Turnbough shot 125 and 126 respectively.

The golf team will be back in action on Monday, March 4, for the Coahoma High School Invitational at Comanche Trail Park.

Sands High School Invitational

Rockwind Golf Club

Hobbs, N.M.

Individual standings (Coahoma only) — A.J. Gutierrez 100, Ky Kemper 107, Cutter Atkins 125, and Aaron Turnbough 126.

Medalist Standings: Nick Lara, Garden City, 79; Mike Solis, Slaton, 87; Warren Taylor, Tahoka, 91.

Team Standing: 1st, Garden City 358; 2nd, Slaton 390; 3rd, Klondike 410; 4th, Wink 428; 5th, Denver City 434; 6th, Lamesa 438; 7th, Coahoma 458; 8th, New Home, 512.