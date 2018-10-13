Bulldogs get bullied by Idalou in a 35-0 route to start district

The Bulldogs never could get anything going on offense against the Wildcats this Friday and had a hard time stopping them as well in the 35-0 loss. Idalou had a great game plan and took Coahoma out of their comfort zone from the first whistle. The Bulldogs only managed 148 yards of total offense and picked up only nine first downs in the game. The Wildcats came into the game with a focus on stopping Coahoma's vaunted running attack and did just that holding the Bulldogs to just 145 yards on the ground.

The Bulldogs never could find the end zone and struggled to keep the Wildcats out as well. Coahoma is going to have to develop a passing attack if they want to avoid teams loading up against the run and making them one dimensional on offense. It will be key for the Bulldogs to make that adjustment as they move forward with district play this season.

For the full story, see Sunday's edition of the Herald.