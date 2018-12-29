Bulldogs head to championship game Saturday night

BIG LAKE — After a successful day in Reagan County, the Coahoma Bulldogs will head to the Mary Tatum Holiday Classic basketball tournament championship set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday after back-to-back wins this past Friday

Game 2

Bryson Cline had a game high of 16 points and Gage Clark-Burdell added 14 more to help lead the Bulldogs to 56-45 win over the Ballinger Wildcats.

Coahoma ended the first quarter with an 8-point advantage after a hard fought game between the two teams. Joe Manning jump started the Bulldog offense by nailing two baskets back-to-back to put the first points on the board for the game. Clark-Burdell, Zack Schneider, Gaige Hill, and Cline all contributed to the Bulldogs in the first.

By the half, Coahoma continued to hold onto the lead 31-24 but Ballinger came back in the third cutting the deficit by just 2 points at the end of the quarter. The Bearcats managed to knot the score 36-36 to start the last quarter of play but the Bulldogs pulled out the win with a strong surge in the last three minutes of the game.

COAHOMA 56 BALLINGER 45

Coahoma: 20, 11, 5, 20 — 56

Ballinger: 12, 12, 10, 11 — 45

Coahoma — Joe Manning 11, Zack Schneider 7, Gaige Hill 8, Bryson Cline 16, Gage Clark-Burdell 14.

Ballinger — Keynan Gonzales 14, Marcus Toliver 3, Jonathan Delgado 12, Cole Zentner 10, Kenjrik Manley 2, DJ Cavasos 4.

Free Throws — Coahoma 10-21, Fort Stockton 7-14; Three-Point Goals — Coahoma 1 (Clark-Burdell), Ballinger 4 (Gonzales 2, Delgado 3);Team Fouls — Coahoma 12, Ballinger 18.

Game 1

Gage Clark-Burdell and Zack Schneider contributed 16 points each to lead the Bulldogs in a 66-23 rout against the Iraan Braves in the first game of the tournament.

Coahoma dominated the game from the first scoring in the double digits for all four quarters of play. By the half, the Bulldogs had a commanding 39-6 lead.

The Braves pushed back in the third quarter earning 12 points to Cohaoma’s 12, however, the Bulldogs wrapped up the game in the fourth driving in 15 points and holding Iraan to just 5.

Joe Manning also dropped in 15 points for Coahoma. Clark-Burdell added two 3-point goals and Bryson Cline added one behind the arc during the game.

COAHOMA 66, IRAAN 23

COAHOMA: 17, 22, 12, 15 — 66

IRAAN: 3, 3, 12, 5 — 23

Coahoma —Martin Brice 2, Braxton Chandler 2, Joe Manning 15, Zack Schneider 16, Gaige Hill 8, Bryson Cline 7, Gage Clark-Burdell 16.

IRAAN — Riley Barjas 1, Kalobe Leal 1, Johnny Leal 1, Kyler Miller 10, Garret Morado 9, Tevin Goodlow 1.

Free Throws — Coahoma 17-28; Iraan 15-31; Three-Point Goals — Coahoma 3 (Clark-Burdell 2, Cline); Total Team Fouls — Coahoma 15, Iraan 17.