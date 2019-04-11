Bulldogs lose in 9th inning

Once again it took nine innings to decide the winner of the Coahoma Bulldogs and the Stanton Buffaloes varsity baseball game on Tuesday in their second matchup of the district season. This time, the victory went to Stanton, 12-2.

Coahoma got off to an early lead in the bottom of the first when Zack Schneider got a run in before the third out of the inning. In the next inning, Avry Burgans belted a dinger on a fly ball over the right field fence.

The Buffaloes tied the score in the fourth but neither team could break the stalemate until the ninth inning when Stanton racked up 10 runs.

Taylor Barnes started in the circle for Coahoma and was solid on the mound. He went seven and a three-quarter innings, allowed 2 runs from six hits and struck out 10. Avry Burgan was 1-for-3 at the plate with one run, one RBI, a home run and a steal. Ky Kemper was 2-for-4 and hit a double. Brysen Kerby belted out a triple.

Next: Coahoma travels to Anson to take on the Tigers on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.

STANTON 12, COAHOMA 2

Stanton: 000 200 010 -- 12 11 2

Coahoma: 110 000 00 -- 2 7 5

W — Evan Cox, L — Avry Burgans. 2B: Stanton — Evan Cox; Coahoma — Ky Kemper. 3B: Coahoma — Bryson Kerby. HR: Coahoma — Avry Burgans. SB: Stanton — Noe Ureste 2, David Ochoa, Garrett Vanderveen; Coahoma — Burgans, Sean Striegler. Pitches-Strikes: Chris Castillo 20-12; Barnes 110-69, Burgans 41-20; Stanton — Cox, 104-78.