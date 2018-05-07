Bulldogs lose to Dublin 11-1 in Bi-district showdown
Special to the Herald
Monday, May 7, 2018
Coahoma, TX
The Coahoma Bulldogs ended their season after falling to the Dublin Lions 11-1 Saturday in the second of a 2-game series. After a tough start this year with 15 straight road games early in the season, the Bulldogs rallied to win seven district games to claim a place in postseason play. Overall Coahoma had 10 victories for the season.
