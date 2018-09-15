Bulldogs lose nail-biter at Wink

Despite a huge offensive explosion in the second half, the Bulldogs came up one two point conversion short of the victory against Wink. After being held scoreless in the first half Coahoma put up 39 second half points in the 40-39 loss to the Wildcats on Friday night. Wink's balanced attack on offense with 225 rushing yards and 237 passing yards proved to be just enough to edge out the Bulldogs with a one point victory. Coahoma once again dominated on the ground with 383 rushing yards and added another 106 yards through the air to give the Bulldogs a 489 yard to 462 yard advantage in the game. The Bulldogs also had the advantage in first downs with 20 to Wink's 19 and return yards with 104 to 41 yards. But as explosive as the offense was in the second half it was just short of what Coahoma needed to bring home their third straight victory.

Zack Schneider ended the game with 238 yards rushing on 18 carries and had 4 rushing touchdowns. Schneider added another 106 yards through the air and added another touchdown through the air. Isaac Murillo had 127 yards on 16 carries and one TD in the game as well as converting three out of five extra points. Despite the loss the Bulldogs still put up eye popping numbers on offense and with 383 yards on the ground the big o-line clearly was doing their job opening up lanes for the Bulldogs' two stars to exploit. And as tough as it was to come up short, coach Joslin deserves credit for taking a risk and trying to get the win in regulation. That shows that he has a lot of confidence in his kids and that they as a team believed that they could win that game right there despite a disappointing first half performance.

