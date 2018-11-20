Bulldogs maul Midessa 79-23

COAHOMA - Gage Clark had a game high of 14 points and Bryson Cline added 12 more to help lead the Bulldogs to a decisive 79-23 win against the Midessa Homeschool Warriors Monday night.

The Bulldogs were dominate in the first half scoring 52 points while keeping the Warriors to single digits in both quarters. Coahoma was also deadly behind the arc netting seven 3-point baskets for the evening. Gaige Hill and Cline had two each.

Clark and Brice Martin, who had 11 points for the night, helped cap off a productive first half with a little excitement. With 25 seconds left, Clark threw down a slam dunk for 2 followed by Martin, who buried a shot with 3 seconds left.

Returning from the break, the Bulldogs continued to score in the double digits racking up 27 points while keeping the Warriors to just 9 before the final buzzer sounded.

Next: The Bulldogs return to action on Tuesday, Nov. 27, against the Wildcats in Grady. The JV game starts at 5:15 p.m. with the varsity game set for 8 p.m.

Points per Quarter

Coahoma: 21, 31, 13, 14 - 79

Midessa: 8, 6, 8, 1 - 23

Coahoma: Gage Clark, 14; Bryson Cline, 12; Brice Martin, 11; Braxton Chandler, 9; Isaac Murillo, 7; Joe Manning, 6; Gaige Hill, 6; Isaiah Martin, 5; Sean Striegler, 4; Zack Schneider, 3; Daniels, 2.

Midessa - Edwards, 8; Chavez, 8; Barrego, 4; Cooley, 2; Graham, 1

Free Throws - Coahoma 6-12; Midessa 5-12; 3-point baskets - Coahoma 7 (Hill - 2, Cline - 2; Murillo, B. Martin, I. Martin); Slam Dunk - Coahoma 1, (Clark); Total Fouls - Coahoma 14; Midessa 11; Fouled Out: None