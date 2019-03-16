The Bulldogs picked up their first district win Friday besting Stanton in extra innings after falling to Jim Ned Wednesday

District 5-3A rivals Coahoma and Stanton fought through three extra innings Friday afternoon, but the Bulldogs came out on top by a one-point margin.

Stanton snatched the lead in the first inning and held it for four more before Coahoma’s Braxton Chandler scored off an error to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 advantage. However Stanton managed to tie up the score before heading into the seventh inning.

The Bulldogs earned two runs in the seventh, but the Buffaloes forced the game into overtime after knotting the score once again.

Both teams had three quick outs in the eighth inning and two runs each to send the game into the 10th inning when Gaige Hill hit a single for an RBI to push the Bulldogs back into the lead. Coahoma then kept the Buffaloes off the bases to claim the victory.

Avry Burgans went 3-for-5 at bat with a double, a triple, and two runs. Gaige Hill was 3-for-6 with two runs and one RBI. Zack Schneider and Seth Brooks both had multiple hits.

Taylor Barnes started out on the mound for the Bulldogs. He went six innings and sacrificed nine hits, four runs and one walk. He struck out four. Murillo got credit for the win. He went four innings and allowed four runs over six hits and struck out four.

COAHOMA 9, STANTON 8

Coahoma 010 003 202 1 -- 9 12 5

Stanton 210 001 202 0 -- 8 15 7

W — Isaac Murillo, L — Jacob White. 2B — CHS — Avry Burgans, SHS — Evan Cox. 3B — CHS — Burgans. SB — CHS — Zack Schneider, SHS — Tyler Benedict 2, Cox.

Pitches-Strikes: CHS — Barnes 82-52, Murillo 60-44; SHS — Cox 113-95; Jacob White 31-25.

Batters Faced: Barnes 25, Murillo 19; SHS — Cox 39, White 10

COAHOMA — The Coahoma Bulldogs lost a district match against Jim Ned 26-11 Wednesday afternoon.

Avry Burgans went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBI. Tony Hagins was 2-for-3 with a double, one run, and three RBI. Zack Schneider, Gaige Hill, Brant Gartman, and Taylor Barnes all had multiple hits.

The two teams played through high winds and dusty conditions during the entire 3½ hour game.

JIM NED 26, COAHOMA 11

Jim Ned — 030 053 15 -- 26 21 4

Coahoma — 301 113 2 -- 11 13 7

W — Yeardley; L — Zack Schneider. 2B —JNHS — Martin, Frazier, Bryant, Yardley, Doty; CHS — Tony Hagins, Avry Burgans. 3B — JNHS — Doty. HR — JNHS — Bryant, Doty; CHS — Avry Burgans. SB — JNHS — Martin, Bryant, Yardley; CHS — Taylor Barnes, Seth Brooks, Gaige Hill, Brant Gartman, Braxton Chandler.

Pitches-Strikes: Burgans 80-41, Schneider 91-47, Brooks 28-20.

Batters Faced: Burgans 20, Schneider 23, Brooks 13.