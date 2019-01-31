Bulldogs pound Buffaloes

The Bulldogs kept their playoff hopes alive Tuesday night with a 33-50 victory over the Stanton Buffaloes.

The Bulldogs had a powerful first half on the court and built an 18-point lead by the end of the second quarter. It started in the first when Zack Schneider lit a fire under the Bulldogs early by scoring on a layup. Gage Clark-Burdell and Bryson Cline were close behind their teammate to add four more before Stanton answered with a basket of their own.

Then Clark-Burdell easily netted a three-point shot and later, after the Buffaloes came within one point of tying the game, the Coahoma senior added two more with a flourish by way of a slam dunked that drew an audible wow from the crowd.

The Bulldogs continued to pile on the pressure as they added 19 points to their overall score in the second quarter led by Clark-Burdell. Schneider, Joe Manning and Brice Martin contributed at the net as well helping the Bulldogs to pull away from Stanton, 14-32. To seal off the half, Marcus Martinez generated excitement from stands as he nailed his jump shot right before the buzzer sounded.

Although scoring slowed for the second half, both sides continued to play aggressively on the court and kept pace with each other at the post. Stanton slightly outscored Coahoma 19 points to 18.

Clark-Burdell had a game high of 19 points for the game. Schneider added 12 and Cline had 11 more in Friday’s victory.

Next: Coahoma heads to Anson Friday to face the Tigers for a district 5 3-A match up.

STANTON 33, COAHOMA 50

Stanton: 8, 6, 8, 11 -- 33

Coahoma: 13, 19, 10, 8 -- 50

Stanton — Simpson 2, Ethan Quaid 2, Nichols 5, Wes Ulmer 2, Peyton Barnhill 2, Cody Beasley 5, Jaxson Lindell 2, Sebastian Escamilla 13.

Coahoma — Brice Martin 2, Joe Manning 4, Zack Schneider 12, Marcus Martinez 2, Bryson Cline 11, Gage Clark-Burdell 19.

Free Throws — Stanton 2-4, Coahoma 3-10; Three-Point Goals — Stanton 1 (Beasley), Coahoma 1 (Clark-Burdell); Total Team Fouls — Stanton 12, Coahoma 10.

Coahoma JV Bulldogs 4th quarter comeback falters

COAHOMA — The Coahoma Bulldogs JV Red team lost a close game against the Stanton Buffaloes Friday, 39-34.

After trailing for most of the game, the Bulldogs came within 3 points of tying but had a hard time finding the basket in the last three minutes of play.

By the start of the fourth quarter, the Bulldog’s trailed by 9, but Coahoma ramped up the game thanks to the efforts of Avery Burgens, Seth Brooks, Tony Hagins, and D’Kota Harrison. However, although the ‘Dogs played great defense to get the Buffaloes to turnover the ball, the Coahoma team found it hard to capitalize on points at the post.

Next: The JV teams heads to Anson Tuesday to take on the Tigers.

STANTON 39, COAHOMA 34

Stanton: 10, 16, 7, 6 -- 39

Coahoma: 6, 11, 7, 10 -- 34

Stanton — Tyler Benedict 5, Brandon Waggoner 2, Joshua Hensley 8, Nate Lopez 6, Victor Olivas 8, Isaiah Reyna 7, Jamie Aguirre 3.

Coahoma — Avery Burgens 9, Seth Brooks 2, Collin Daniels 3, Tony Hagins 3, D’Kota Harrison 6, Isaac Murillo 4, AJ Gutierrez 3, Garrett Anderson 4.

Free Throws — Stanton 4-9, Coahoma 5-16; Three-Point Goals — Stanton 3 (Benedict, Lopez, Aguirre), Coahoma 1 (Gutierrez); Total Team Fouls — Stanton 16, Coahoma 17.