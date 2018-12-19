Bulldogs rough up Roscoe 49-27

ROSCOE — The Coahoma Bulldogs added another check to the win box Tuesday night as they routed the Roscoe Plowboys 49-27.

Gage Clark-Burdell, who had a game high of 14 points, jump started the Bulldog offense early by dropping in the first basket of the night with less than a minute of play. Joe Manning, Zack Schneider and Brice Martin followed to leave the Bulldogs up 10-2 by the end of the first.

The Bulldogs were just as dominant in the second quarter as they continued to score quickly and often. Manning, who earned 11 points for Coahoma, tucked in the ball to start the second followed by Martin for another 2. Both Schneider and Gage-Burdell were quick to capitalized on rebounds throughout the game.

By the half, Coahoma had a commanding lead of 24-6.

Returning from the locker room, the Bulldogs continued their relentless attack on Roscoe adding another 11 points while keeping the Plowboys to just 8 in the third. Coahoma wrapped up the win in the fourth by adding another 14 points to the scoreboard while the Plowboys had their best quarter yet with 13 points.

Next: The Coahoma varsity team opens district play Friday against the Jim Ned Indians at home in the CES competition gym.

COAHOMA 49, ROSCOE 27

Coahoma: 10, 14, 11, 14 — 49

Roscoe: 2, 4, 8, 13 — 27

Coahoma — Brice Martin 7, Brant Gartman 2, Braxton Chandler 2, Joe Manning 11, Zack Schneider 4, Bryson Cline 7, Kolt Redden 2, Gage Clark-Burdell 14.

Roscoe — Jayden Gonzales 2, Tristan Baker 2, Caleb Gray 2, Brayan Medina 6, Jr. Martinez 6, Ryan Highsmith 7, Hunter Anglin 2.

Free Throws — Coahoma 5-11; Roscoe 7-8; 3-Point Goals — Coahoma 2 (Martin, Cline); Total Team Fouls — Coahoma 18; Roscoe 11.

COAHOMA JV 28; ROSCOE 23

Coahoma: 3, 8, 3, 14 — 28

Roscoe: 2, 7, 8, 6 — 23

ROSCOE — Isaiah Martin earned 10 points and Seth Brooks added a 3-point goal to help lead the Bulldog JV team to a victory against the Roscoe Plowboys, 28-23, Tuesday.

The Bulldogs had a slight 2-point advantage going into the half (11-9), but the Plowboys returned for the third quarter focused and netted 8 at the post while holding Coahoma to just 3.

However, the Bulldogs surged back dropping in 14 points to Roscoe’s 6 to take the win.

Next: The Bulldog JV will face Jim Ned Friday at home in the CES competition gym.

Isaiah Martin 10, Seth Brooks 4; C. Daniels 4; N. Dials 2; Isaac Murillo 3; Garrett Anderson 2, Sean Streigler 3.

Free Throws — 7-18; 3-Point Goals — 1 (Brooks); Total Fouls — 11