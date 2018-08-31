Bulldogs victorious in 2018 Howard County Bowl after second half comeback vs. Buffs

BIG SPRING, TX

(13 photos by Tony Claxton) The 2018 Howard County Bowl showed once again why this great rivalry and event has become a staple of West Texas Football. The Howard County Bowl is a modern day throw back to a time when football was about community, competition, camaraderie, sportsmanship and... of course football!
Congratulations to both these teams for an amazing game and an amazing opener to football in West Texas. They set the standard for how it can and should be done every week.
A special congratulations to the 2018 Howard County Bowl Champions, the Coahoma Bulldogs, for an outstanding win against a more than worthy opponent. And congrats to first year Bulldog head coach, Chris Joslin, for winning his first game as the new leader of the Bulldogs and winning his first ever Howard County Bowl in convincing fashion.
Good luck to both these teams as their seasons continue we hope to see you both make a deep run in the playoffs.

For full game coverage, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.

