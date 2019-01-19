Bulldogs vs Bulldogs: Coahoma fetches their third district win vs Clyde

COAHOMA — The Bulldogs had a big 22-point third quarter in their game against the Clyde Bulldogs Friday to seal a third district win for the season.

Gage Clark-Burdell led Coahoma with 15 points in the Bulldogs 54-44 win over Clyde. Joe Manning added 14 and Bryson Cline had 13 points in the game for Coahoma.

Clyde had the upper hand in the first half of action although Coahoma kept within striking distance at the scoreboard.

Cline put the first points on the board by nailing a shot at the 7:18 mark, but Clyde answered to knot the score 2-2. Goals by Gage Clark-Burdell and Zack Schneider kept the the game close for Coahoma until the Clyde Bulldogs broke into a 5-point run to pull ahead. Schneider hit a jump shot with 27 seconds left to narrow Coahoma’s deficit to 3 points, 13-10.

By the end of the second, Clyde continued to hold a 3-point lead after both teams scored 9 points each. Scores by Clark-Burdell, Cline, Schneider, and Joe Manning continued to keep Coahoma in the game.

Returning from the locker room, Coahoma lit a fire in the game scoring 22 points while keeping Clyde to just 6. Clyde was able to somewhat chip away at Coahoma’s 13-point lead in the fourth quarter by adding 16 points to the scoreboard but Coahoma kept pace with 13 points of their own.

The win leaves Coahoma at 3-3 in the district and in fourth place overall.

Next: Coahoma hits the road to play the Jim Ned Indians in their second matchup of the season next Friday.

CLYDE 44, COAHOMA 54

Clyde: 13, 9, 6, 16 -- 44

Coahoma: 10, 9, 22, 13 -- 54

Clyde — Tidwell 2, Ortiz 2, Wilson 2, Brashear 9, Thomas 4, Collett 5, Burton 20.

Coahoma — Brice Martin 4, Joe Manning 14, Zack Schneider 8, Bryson Cline 13, Gage Clark-Burdell 15.

Free Throws — Clyde 9-16, Coahoma 3-15; Three-Point Goals — Clyde 1 (Burton), Coahoma 1 (Clark-Burdell); Total Fouls — Clyde 12, Coahoma 16.

Coahoma JV drops game to Clyde

COAHOMA — The Coahoma JV Red team lost a close game between Clyde 43-40.

By halftime, Coahoma had a 7-point lead over the Clyde Bulldogs 28-21, but Clyde returned from the locker room determined in the second half of the game. Clyde outscored Coahoma 22-12 in the last two quarters of play to take the win.

Garrett Anderson led Coahoma with 10 points and Avery Burgans added 7.

Next: The Coahoma JV team will take on the Jim Ned Indians in Tuscola Friday.

CLYDE 43, COAHOMA 40

Clyde:12, 9, 10, 12 -- 43

Coahoma: 13, 15, 6, 6 -- 40

Clyde — Laughlin 1, Wilkinson 13, D. Porter 8, Haffman 2, B. Porter 2, Patton 17.

Coahoma — Avery Burgans 7, Collin Daniels 3, N. Dails 2, Tony Haggins 2, A Gutierrez 5, D’Kota Harrison 6, Isaac Murillo 5, Garret Anderson 10.

Free Throws — Clyde 5-9, Coahoma 7-15; Three-Point Goals — Clyde 4 (D. Porter 3, Patton), Coahoma 5 (Anderson 2, Daniels, Gutierrez, Murillo); Total Fouls — Clyde 12, Coahoma 8.