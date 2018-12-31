Bulldogs win Mary Tatum Holiday Classic championship

BIG LAKE — After a hard-fought game, the Coahoma Bulldogs came out on top in the 2018 Mary Tatum Holiday Classic championship match 58-48 over the Reagan County Owls Saturday.

Gage Clark-Burdell had a game high of 17 points and Joe Manning added 16 to lead the Bulldogs to the championship title.

Manning’s performance on the court during the tournament turned more than a few heads. The Coahoma senior was named the Most Valuable Player. Clark-Burdell and Bryson Cline were named to All-Tournament.

Overall, the Bulldogs went 3-0 in the two day event.

The Bulldogs started out strong and fast on the court against the Owls. Bryson Cline began and ended the first quarter nailing a 3-point goal and in between the Bulldogs built an 8-point advantage over the Owls (20-12).

It was Manning who started off a Bulldog 12-point, 3-minute drive by sinking a free throw and two 2-point baskets in succession. Clark-Burdell added 5 more to the scoreboard including netting a basket from behind the arc and Zack Schneider capped off the run with a 2-point jump shot before Reagan County answered back.

After Martin Brice dropped the ball in for 2, the Bulldogs had a comfortable lead of 11 points. However, comfortable is not a state of mind any competitor should keep as the Owls proved by cutting their deficit to just 5. Then Cline nailed his second 3-point shot of the night to end the quarter.

With burst of speed, Manning started off the second quarter with two 2-point baskets and two more at the charity strip, but the Reagan County squad picked up steam on offense. The Owls headed into the locker room down only by 6 (31-25).

Returning for the second half, Clark-Burdell scored for Coahoma with a jump shot at the 7:42 mark then both teams fell into a rut at the post with several missed baskets and turnovers. However, Reagan County did come within 1 point of tying (33-32) before Coahoma snatched back the momentum of the game after Clark-Burdell buried a shot followed by a second basket from Gage Hill. Then Manning, Cline, and Clark-Burdell all scored to widen the lead 43-33 by the end of the third quarter.

Scoring picked up in the fourth as both teams brought in 15 points each. Hill, who earlier in the quarter nailed a 3-point shot, dropped in the last basket of the game to salt away the victory for Coahoma.

Next: The Bulldogs return to district action when they take on the Buffaloes in Stanton Friday.

COAHOMA 58, REAGAN COUNTY 48

Coahoma: 20, 11, 12, 15 — 58

Reagan County: 12, 13, 8, 15 — 48

Coahoma — Brice Martin 2, Joe Manning 16, Zack Schneider 6, Gaige Hill 9, Bryson Cline 8, Gage Clark-Burdell 17.

Reagan County —Jaden Gonzalez 1, Isaiah Perez 5, Pablo Hernandez 16, Isaac Perez 4, Jacob Gallegos 7, Justin Chavez 7, Skyler Smith 8.

Free Throws —Coahoma 8-21, Reagan County 5-7 ; Three-Point Goals — Coahoma 4 (Cine 2, Hill, Clark-Burdell), Reagan County 3 (Hernandez 2, Perez); Total Team Fouls — Coahoma 13, Reagan County 16.