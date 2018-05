HERALD photo/Roger Cline

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Pepper Sullivan, left, supervises Big Spring High School Student Council member Brayden Sizenbach as he flips burgers Wednesday at the Burger Bash Fundraiser for victims of last week's wildfire, held at Big Spring High School's Blankenship Stadium. The fundraiser was hosted by Big Spring High School and the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club.

