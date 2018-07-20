Caboose Watercolor Society Art Show

HERALD file photo The photo above displays a past piece of watercolor work created by a member of the Caboose Watercolor Society. Starting Saturday, July 21, the Caboose Watercolor Society will be have their annual Watercolor Art Show at the Big Spring Heritage Museum. The Heritage Museum will display the art through August 15. The admission is free, and guests can experience the show between normal museum hours.
Some artists say that the beauty of watercolor comes from the transparency of the paint on the paper. When light shines onto a watercolor painting, part of the light shines through the paint, hits the white of the paper, and reflects back to us. This is what makes watercolor paintings appear different from most other types of paintings.
A local group of artists who have always had a special place for watercolor painting in their hearts want to share their love of watercolor art with the public. Caboose Watercolor Society will be having their annual Caboose Watercolor Society Art Show at the Big Spring Heritage Museum starting Saturday, July 21, through Wednesday, August 15.

