Calling all bakers!

With the year closing in one of the bigger seasons for pie and sweets, the Big Spring Center for Skilled Care (BSCSC) looks to host their first ever bake off. Come out, have a taste of all the pies and cakes brought out to compete, or even enter your own desert for a chance to win a prize.

“Tis the season,” Big Spring Center for Skilled Care Marketing Director, Christy Brownfield said. “I cannot wait to see all the kinds and varieties of cakes and pies, plus while your at BSCSC, you will get a chance to check out the wonderful facility we have here, get to know some of the staff and get an idea of the care we provide here.”

For the full story and additional information on the Bake-off, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.