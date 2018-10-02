Calling all local volunteers

If you are looking for a way to give back to the community in a way that doesn't take up too much time, then come join Food2Kids as they call on the community to volunteer this evening, and many other evenings to help bag up food for local children who are in need.

Food2Kids and local volunteers will fill up brown paper bags full of food for the Food2Kids program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the old Lakeview High School, located at 1107 NW Seventh St.

For the full story and a list of days that volunteers are needed for Food2Kids, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.