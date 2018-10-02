Calling all local volunteers

HERALD file photo The photo on the right shows local volunteers who gave their time to fill up brown paper bags full of food for the Food2Kids program on Monday, Sept. 10 at the old Lakeview High School. Food2Kids always welcomes and encourages anyone interested in volunteering to come help them bag up the food for our local kids in need.
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, October 2, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

If you are looking for a way to give back to the community in a way that doesn't take up too much time, then come join Food2Kids as they call on the community to volunteer this evening, and many other evenings to help bag up food for local children who are in need.
Food2Kids and local volunteers will fill up brown paper bags full of food for the Food2Kids program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the old Lakeview High School, located at 1107 NW Seventh St.

