Can’t help falling in love with Dean

A century ago, when Big Spring's Dean Myers was born, Elvis Presley wouldn't be born in Tupelo, Miss., for another 18 years. But the King put on an appearance and performed a few songs at Myers' 100th birthday, celebrated with a party Wednesday afternoon at Parkplace Retirement Living.

"I've been to Big Spring a few times, but I don't believe I've ever been here for a 100-year birthday party," exclaimed Elvis impersonator Harvey McFadden of Winters, Texas.

McFadden took time out to speak personally with Myers in his role as Elvis, and also with each audience member, most of whom were residents of the retirement home, before starting his show with a rendition of "Blue Suede Shoes."

