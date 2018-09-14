Cancer Crushers Garage Sale

The American Cancer Society is committed to saving lives from cancer, but it can't be done without people who host events that raise donations to be put towards it. Donations help fight all types of cancer, for all types of people, in all types of communities around the globe. Each person who joins Relay For Life can take pride in knowing that they are working towards creating a world free from the pain and suffering of this disease.

A local organization, the Cancer Crushers, is a part of those who help raise money that go toward benefitting Relay for Life and the American Caner Society. You can help too.

On Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Relay for Life Cancer Crushers will be hosting a garage sale to the public of Howard County.

