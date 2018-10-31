Cancer Crushers scare up 7k for cause before final night

The Relay for Life's Cancer Crushers team poses for a photo at their annual haunted house fundraiser, "The Dark Maze of Nightmares," on Friday, October 26. Cancer Crushers hosts this successful haunted house every year with the goal to raise as much funds as possible for Relay for Life. They have managed to raise $7,000 dollars thus far, and look to add to it this evening. The last night for the public to come and enjoy a test of their fears in the Dark Maze of Nightmares is tonight from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Come see if you have what it takes to complete the maze, all while helping crush cancer. Way to go Cancer Crushers!

