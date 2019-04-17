Candidate forum set before early voting begins

Early voting is set to begin April 22, and Big Spring High School is offering one more opportunity to find out about the candidates. A candidate forum will be taking place Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the Big Spring High School library. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the public is invited to attend.

“Student leaders will be introducing the candidates, in alphabetical order,” Col. Allen M. Morris, said.

The forum will include all Big Spring positions on the ballot – mayor, city council and school board. There are four candidates in the mayoral race, seven for city council and two for school board.

According to Morris, each candidate will have two minutes allotted for an opening statement, with a 10-second warning given.

“In addition to their opening statement, candidates will be given an opportunity to answer questions that have been submitted prior to the forum,” he said. “The candidates will have one minute to respond, also with a 10-second warning.”

Questions submitted range from what the candidates bring to the table, solutions to be sought if they are elected, to what is their guiding principle when it comes to making decisions. ...

For the complete story, see Thursday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.