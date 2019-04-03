Candidates field questions in mayoral debate at BSHS

About 80 people gathered in the Big Spring High School Library Tuesday evening to learn more about mayoral candidates in the May 4 city election.

Three of the four candidates for the position of Big Spring's next mayor were at the school to participate in a debate sponsored by local political parties. Four Big Spring High School students asked questions of candidates David Mathis, Anna Scott, and Shannon Thomason.

Following the debate, each candidate said they felt the event went well.

"I feel pretty good about all of our performances. I mean, we all seem to care about our community, and I really hope that one of us can get in there and do a wonderful job for our community," Mathis said. "I may have made a few mistakes. I don't claim to know everything. I'm just going on what people of the community have said to me, things I've heard from them, and I hope that I can address their issues, and try to make Big Spring even better than it already is."

"I think it went really well," said Scott. "I was glad to see such a great turnout – so many interested citizens. And it was great to hear the perspectives of the other two."

For the complete story, see Wednesday's edition of the Big Spring Herald.