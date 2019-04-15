Car show fundraiser lets Jesus Take the Wheel

The weather is warming up and it’s time to clean up and show off your car, while helping support a local ministry. The Jesus Take the Wheel Car Show Fundraiser, to benefit the Laredo Hill Apartment ministry, is set for April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Credit World parking lot.

“This is a ministry that started about a year ago, when we first went out and started a summer Bible study, and it has grown into connections with the families and continues to expand,” Ashley Marquez, ministry event coordinator, said.

She continued, “It can be hard to get people to come to church so we decided to go outside the box and we took the church to them. In addition to the Bible study, we did a clothing drive before the beginning of school and have had several other events throughout the year.”

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.