Career info event for BSHS upperclassmen and recent grads this Thursday

If you are interested in a military or law enforcement career, there will be a recruitment information night this Thursday, December 20, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Big Spring High School Library. According to Vonnie Anderson, the College, Career and Technical Education Director at Big Spring High School, there will be military recruiters on site, along with recruiters from the Big Spring Police Department, the Big Spring Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Game Warden Law Enforcement Division.

