'Carnage Radio' free screening set Feb. 2

Hotel Settles will sponsor a free screening of the short film Carnage Radio on Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium, 310 E. Third St.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a red carpet event and to find seating. The movie begins at 7 p.m., and will last about 30 minutes, followed by a question-and-answer with the entire cast. The after party will move to the Hotel Settles after the Q&A session.

In the movie, a late-night radio DJ in a small West Texas town receives a call on the air one night from an unfamiliar voice, which leads him through a mysterious mind game. James Fite, writer and director of the movie, said he came up with the idea with Brandon Johnson, another local resident who also has a main role in the film.

“We originally wrote a feature film script, and, to try to get the funding to shoot it, we turned it into a short film," said Fite. "The idea came from how Billy Bob Thornton made a short film out of 'Sling Blade' and shopped it around until he got the funding to shoot the feature length film.”

See Monday's Herald for the rest of the story.