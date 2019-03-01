Cars, Stars and Handlebars on tap Tickets on sale around town, online

Winning a car, a motorcycle, and possibly even a new camper, isn't a far fetched idea when it comes to the annual Cars, Stars, and Handlebars events. This year, the event is set for April 6 at the Howard county Fair Barn.

“This annual event is a fun way to support two important causes in Big Spring, the Volunteer Services Council with patient projects at the Big Spring State Hospital and the Big Spring Rotary Club's project for Howard County students,” Dee Lindsey, Community Relations Director at Big Spring State Hospital, said.

Tickets are $100 per couple. The event includes casino games, such as craps, blackjack, roulette and Texas Hold'em. There will also be food and several other opportunities to win prizes throughout the night, while waiting on the reverse ticket drawing.

