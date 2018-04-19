Cars, Stars and Handlebars tickets going fast

What do you get when you combine cars, stars and handlebars together for one event? You get a night filled with fun, laughter, food, drinks, seeing old friends, making new ones and the chance to win big at the Cars, Stars, and Handlebars fund-raiser event.

Cars, Stars, and Handlebars is an annual event that has been a long-running fundraiser conducted by the Big Spring State Hospital Volunteer Services Council with the help of the Big Spring Rotary Club. This event, which has become a yearly tradition, has a mission to generate funds for the patients of Big Spring State Hospital.

“We have been doing this fundraiser for years, always helping out the hospital and it's patients in different ways,” said Thomas Padilla, of the Rotary Club. “This event not only serves a greater purpose, but the guests of Cars and Stars always have a lot of fun.”

For the full story and detailed information on Cars, Stars and Handlebars, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.