Cars, Stars and Handlebars wins with a full house

Cars, Stars, and Handlebars is an annual event that has been a long-running fundraiser conducted by the Big Spring State Hospital Volunteer Services Council with the help of the Greater Big Spring Rotary Club. This event, which has become a yearly tradition, has a mission to generate funds for the patients of Big Spring State Hospital, and also to assist with the children of Howard County's literary needs.

According to Dee Lindsey, Director for Community Relations at the Big Spring State Hospital and volunteer for the event, the 2018 Cars, Stars and Handlebars event that took place on Saturday evening was a total success.

