CASA Issues call for volunteers

CASA of West Texas will be hosting an informational Lunch and Learn on what it takes to become a CASA volunteer Monday, March 4, at 12 p.m. at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. 3rd St. Lunch will be provided and everyone is welcome.

“We invite everyone to come join us for lunch,” says Kathy Harmon, CASA of West Texas Marketing Specialist. “With the increase of population, we have had an increase of kids, and it has been hard keeping up with the demand for volunteers.”

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of West Texas recruits, trains and supports volunteers from our community who stand up and give a “voice” to children in foster care. CASA volunteers served 474 abused and neglected children in 2018, from newborn to 18 years of age, in seven west Texas counties including Midland, Martin, Howard, Dawson, Gaines, Glasscock and Andrews. There were 116 children in foster care in Howard County in 2018, and these children deserve a chance of having a better life. Harmon said, they need an advocate.

“The saddest thing is to have to turn away a case because we do not have enough available volunteers,” Harmon said. “When we have to turn a case away, that means we are leaving a child without someone in their corner, ...

