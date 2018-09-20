CASA Lunch and Learn

Courtesy photo CASA staff members and volunteers attend a previous training lunch at the CASA of West Texas building in Big Spring, located at 602 S. Gregg St. Training registration will be available at the upcoming CASA Lunch and Learn, which is scheduled for October 4
BIG SPRING, TX

CASA of West Texas looks to make another stop in Big Spring to bring knowledge and raise awareness of foster care with a Lunch and Learn, which is slated for October 4 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. Third St.
“We are going to be serving lunch for those who are looking into the process, or even just trying to get a little information regarding the process of becoming a foster parent or a Court Appointed Special Advocate for these children,” Volunteer Coordinator Sara Basaldua said.

