CASA Mixer - Building Hope

CASA of West Texas is looking to build a new building in Big Spring, in order to better serve the children in Howard County.

However, there are still several needs and the top two are Volunteers and Donations.

The goal for completion of the building has not been reached just yet, but they are not far off. The two lots which the new site will be built on were generously donated.

Once the building is completed and open, volunteers will be the next major need. According to CASA staff, there are more children coming in than volunteers at this point.

To find out more about CASA and how to get involved visit their website.

Keep up to date with local news. Pick up a copy of the Thursday edition of the Big Spring Herald.