CASA volunteer Nichols sworn in to advocate for abused children

BIG SPRING, Texas - The Hon. Ellen Griffith of the Child Protective Court of the Permian Basin swore in Jackie Nichols as Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children on October 29, 2018.

Family and friends gathered in the Midland County Courthouse to watch the new volunteers take an oath promising to advocate for the best interest of the child. Nine of the new volunteers are Midland residents, and Jackie Nichols is a Howard County resident.

CASA of West Texas serves children from seven West Texas counties including Midland, Glasscock, Martin, Howard, Dawson, Gaines and Andrews.

