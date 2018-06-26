CASA of West Texas Lunch and Learn

CASA of West Texas brings knowledge of foster care to Big Spring on June 27th, 2018, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce on 215 W. 3rd St.

Join CASA and local residents for a free Lunch and Learn, where you can grab a bite to eat, get informed on what it takes to become a court appointed special advocate, and/or learn how you can help in many ways with some of the problems children may face within the foster care/child welfare system.

“We have a constant need for volunteers to help these children. In Big Spring alone, we have just 17 volunteers to the 133 kids going through this court process,” said Kathy Harmon, marketing specialist for CASA of West Texas. “It's our goal to have a volunteer for each child so we can represent and get what's best for them.”

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.