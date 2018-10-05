CASA of West Texas lunch and learn

HERALD photo/Tyler Schellie

Coordinators and staff members of CASA of West Texas share important information over lunch regarding foster care to potential up and coming Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children in Big Spring Thursday, October 4. Local advocates are always needed. For information on how you can become an advocate for our local children, please call the CASA of West Texas Big Spring office at 432-263-4162.

