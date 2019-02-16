Catch the health fair wave; save the date - April 13

A health wave is about to flow through the Big Spring area, April 13. The health fair, set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, will only be one of three main events taking place that day. Master the Mountain will kick off at 9 a.m. at the State Park, and Keep Big Spring Beautiful will have their annual trash off, with drop off set up at the health fair.

“People might notice we are changing things up a bit this year. We want to make sure more people have an opportunity to attend the health fair, and with everything going on in town, we thought if we shifted the hours just a bit, more people might be able to fit it into their schedules,” Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said.

This year, the health fair theme is “Catch the Wellness Wave,” and is taking on more of an expo atmosphere, with a focus on being proactive when it comes to healthy choices.

“We are encouraging the community to come out and join us, get some good education on ways to stay healthy, learn what signs to look for that could indicate a problem and take advantage of the free screenings that will be offered,” ValVerde said. ...

