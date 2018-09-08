CBA Progressive Revival: Day One

If you're ready to revive yourself, then get ready for evenings of praise and worship as the Crossroads Baptist Association (CBA) presents its “Progressive Revival” for all citizens of Howard County.

The revival kicks off tonight at 6:30 p.m. at College Baptist Church, 1105 Birdwell Lane, with Pastor Michael Seay of Midway Baptist Church as the guest speaker.

Pastor Mike Seay was raised in the equine industry and has been involved in raising and showing horses for more than 40 years. After what seemed to be a career-ending injury at a rodeo in 1980, God began to work in his life; and in 1982, he accepted Christ as his Savior and Lord. Mike began going to and serving in a local Baptist church, and has been preaching the Gospel for more than 30 years serving as a pastor in churches in Texas and Arkansas, as well as being involved with full-time Evangelism.

