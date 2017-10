On Thursday night, Hanger 25 celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Webb Air Force Base with food, fun, and music at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium.The Big Spring Junior High Show Choir performed for the crowd during the benefit concert. Guitar playing comic, Lloyd Claxton, performed for the crowd during the Hangar 25 Benefit Concert commemorating the 75th anniversary of Webb Air Force Base held on October 12, 2017.