Celebrating summer at FBC

Children enjoy playing in a bouncy castle/water slide at the Forsan Baptist Church's block party held Saturday night. The event drew a large crowd who enjoyed a spread of barbecue and fixings along with dessert. Live music entertained the crowd. Later in the evening the church hosted an outdoor showing of "Pollyanna" on a large movie screen. During the year, the church holds outdoor movie screenings each month if weather allows. The church is located at 201 Main St. in Forsan.