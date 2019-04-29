Centennial Lions Pancakes

HERALD photo/Anna Gutierrez

The most important meal of the day... Customers line up for the Centennial Lions Club's pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday, April 27, at the Howard College Cafeteria. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for local Lion Charities.

