CES celebrates literacy with Texas Reads One Book

Coahoma Elementary School (CES) students joined children across the state to kick-off the fourth annual Texas Reads One Book program last Wednesday.

Texas Reads One Book encourages students to read one chapter a day with their parents at home from a selected book each year. This year, the book is “The Mouse and the Motorcycle,” by well-known children’s author Beverly Cleary.

On Wednesday, elementary children gathered in the high school auditorium to hear CES librarian Kandi Burris give highlights of the life of the famous children’s author.

