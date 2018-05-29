The 2018 CGA- JRS League concluded this past Saturday with their Grand Tournament. Tournament Champions were the team of Trevor Cole, Analeah Ybarra, Connor Byerly and Townsend Porras. 2nd Place team Erich Byerly, Makayla Chavez, Brooks Wright and Gabriel Granados. 3rd Place team Jacob Marquez, Analisa De Los Santos, Andrew Smith and Kaidan Granados. Also participating Brycen Cervantes, Alisa Ortega, Kian Mulkey, Jayden Green, Brayden Cervantes, Jocelyn Young, Aralius Diaz, Aiden De Los Santos, Jason Ortega, Ryleigh Moore, Mason Ornelas and Kalan Henigan. Tournament Closest to Pin went to Erich Byerly. Longest Drive Champions were Trevor Cole, Andrew Smith and Jayden Green. A special thanks to Gaurdian Energy Services, Chicano Golf Association and Comanche Trail Golf Course.