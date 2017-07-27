Chalet celebrates 30 years with ribbon cutting, mural unveiling

The Chalet will celebrate 30 years of serving the Big Spring community Friday with a ribbon cutting and the formal unveiling of a mural on the outside wall of the Chalet painted by the Honors Art Program at Big Spring Intermediate School.

Big Spring Chamber of Commerce ambassadors will cut the ribbon at 9:30 a.m. in front of the double doors of the successful resale shop in the center of historic downtown Big Spring.

The ribbon cutting will be followed by a live radio remote, door prizes, giveaways, shopping discounts and free hot dogs, Big Spring State Hospital Director of Community Relations Dee Lindsey said.

“We also are excited to be using this occasion to spotlight a beautiful mural project produced by the Big Spring Intermediate Honors Art program. It is truly magnificent, and we couldn’t be more proud of such a beautiful piece of art gracing the outside of our building.”

“It adds to the historic beauty of downtown Big Spring and we are so thrilled that the youth of our city were interested in beautifying our building. It’s been such a pick-me-up to all of us. We absolutely love it.”

The Chalet attracts dozens of shoppers every day and the mural already has gained much attention.

“It’s been such a conversation piece,” Chalet Co-Chairman Ruth Nanny said. “Everyone notices it and they all ask about it.”

“We love getting the youth involved in The Chalet and this was such a worthy project and something these kiddos can look at for years to come,” she said. “What a proud moment for them and what a proud moment for The Chalet. It’s just fantastic.”

Big Spring Intermediate Honors Art Teacher Bianca Mireles created the design and coordinated the project with I Think 219 Art Gallery owner Ramon Holguin. Mireles incorporated Holguin’s photography depicting the scenic beauty of Texas. Holguin also documented the project through his lens.

“The Big Spring Intermediate Honors Art helped paint the mural and we also received help from local artists and friends who believed in the project who wanted to pitch in with their time, skills and energy,” Mireles said. “Some of the parents of students in the Art Club dedicated time toward the project as well by helping paint and donating snacks for the workers.”

The Volunteer Services Council approved the design and funded supplies for the mural, Lindsey said.

“We really wanted to show it off to the public and we thought there would be no better time than our

30th anniversary celebration,” Lindsey said. “I know it just seems like yesterday when we celebrated our 25th anniversary but time just marches on at The Chalet.”

“Our volunteers rarely take a day off from their five-day-a week operation,” Lindsey said.

The Chalet is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. And the volunteers often can be found there on Monday’s sorting and pricing items in preparation for the week’s business.

“The Chalet is run similar to a retail store,” Lindsey said. “We sort, price and display the items but it’s all done with a volunteer workforce. We receive so many donations from the public and for that we are so thankful but at times our cup runneth over, and we need more assistance to keep up with the demand.”

Nanny said more volunteers are needed to keep up with the donations. Anyone interested in volunteering at The Chalet should come by the Chalet and talk to Co-Chairman Jobeth Corwin, Nanny or Manager April Wascom.

When the doors open at 10 a.m. every morning, there’s usually a line waiting, Corwin said. “It’s a very popular place to shop. Many of our customers come several times a week.”

All proceeds from The Chalet benefit the patients of Big Spring State Hospital. Big Spring State Hospital is a 200-bed psychiatric hospital serving people in West Texas and the Texas South Plains.