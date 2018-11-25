Chamber’s annual toy drive is underway

Shoppers out and about in the next few weeks are encouraged to snag an extra toy — or two or three — into their baskets to donate to the annual Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce toy drive. True Christmas spirit is the act of giving without a thought of receiving something in return. The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has been doing just that with their annual toy drive, in which they try to collect as many toys as possible for other non-profit organizations who also help give back to underprivileged families.

See the Herald's Thursday, Nov. 22, edition for the rest of the story.